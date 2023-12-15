Thomas Hereau: From Basketball Star to Golf Champion

Summary: Thomas Hereau, a high school senior from Scales Mound, made a name for himself in basketball, but it was in golf where he truly shined. Despite facing tough competition, Hereau showcased his skills and determination winning the Class 1A state title.

In his sophomore year, Thomas Hereau played as the sixth-man on a boys basketball team from Scales Mound that finished third in the state, gaining recognition for their impressive performance. The following year, Hereau became the leading scorer and rebounder for his team, which took second place in the state despite having graduated all five starters from the previous season. However, it was in his senior year that Hereau achieved the ultimate victory, winning the state championship. Surprisingly, it wasn’t in basketball but in golf, a sport he has been involved in for years.

Throughout the golf season, Hereau displayed dominance on the course. He won regionals with an exemplary score of 69, two strokes ahead of his competitor, Jake Guse. Moving on to sectionals, Hereau secured second place with a score of 73, once again finishing right behind Guse. Finally, at the Class 1A state championship, Hereau triumphed, shooting 70-73—143 at Prairie Vista in Bloomington, winning a narrow two-stroke margin.

When reflecting on his performance, Hereau attributed his success to the lessons he learned from basketball. Having experienced high-pressure situations during basketball state championships, he was able to maintain composure and focus on the golf course.

However, the key to Hereau’s success lies in his putting skills. Despite considering putting to be the least fun aspect of the game, Hereau acknowledges its importance and invests significant time in honing this skill. He understands that putting can make or break a game, and his dedication to this area of golf has paid off.

As Hereau looks ahead to college, he has received a Division I golf scholarship offer from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. This opportunity is a testament to his talent and dedication. Whether he continues his basketball career or pursues golf further, one thing is certain—Hereau’s passion for both sports will continue to drive him towards success on and off the course.