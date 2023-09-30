The 2018 Naperville Murder Case: Verdict Reached in Snapchat Deception

A DuPage County jury has found Ernest Collins, a 27-year-old resident of Rockford, guilty in the tragic killing of Michael Armendariz. The case centered around a deceptive Snapchat message that lured the victim to his death.

In January 2018, Armendariz received a Snapchat message from Cassandra Green, one of Collins’ co-defendants. The message enticed him to leave his apartment, leading to an ambush Collins. In a horrifying turn of events, Collins shot Armendariz from behind, with the alleged assistance of Candice Jones, Collins’ mother and co-defendant. They then concealed Armendariz’s body in a garbage can in Chicago and committed burglary in his residence the following day.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin expressed the heart-wrenching impact of the crime, highlighting that this verdict may bring some solace to Armendariz’s grieving loved ones. The sentencing for Collins is scheduled for November 29, 2023, where he could face a life term.

It is important to note that all accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: N/A