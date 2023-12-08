Rockefeller Center Offers Thrilling New Experience with “The Beam”

Rockefeller Center has unveiled an exhilarating new attraction that is sure to thrill visitors. The Beam, a unique and immersive experience located on the 69th floor of the iconic building, allows guests to recreate the famous “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” photograph taken in 1932.

In the original photograph, 11 ironworkers were captured enjoying their lunch while perched on a steel beam high above the city. While it was revealed to be a publicity stunt, the identities of the photographer and many of the workers remain a mystery to this day.

The Beam ride, however, offers a safe and secure way for visitors to experience the thrill of being suspended above the city. As the ride lifts guests 12 feet above the observation deck, it provides a breathtaking 180-degree view of Central Park and the stunning skyline. Unlike the men in the photograph, guests are securely fastened with seatbelts for their safety and peace of mind.

EB Kelly, the head of Rockefeller Center, expressed excitement about The Beam, stating, “The idea of creating The Beam so that people could feel directly connected to that iconic photo really appealed to us.” Visitors like Tom Dearden, who owns a copy of the photograph, found the experience to be a special and memorable one. “It’s hanging in our kitchen, so every time we look at it now we know that we were there,” Dearden shared.

Influencer Charlene Wang, who focuses on tourism in New York City, had the opportunity to participate in The Beam on its opening day. She described it as “the thing to do in the city now” and believes it will quickly become a highly sought-after experience for everyone.

Admission to The Beam is an additional $25 on top of the regular ticket price for the Top of the Rock observation deck. With a combination of history, thrill, and stunning views, The Beam is set to become a must-visit attraction for tourists and locals alike. Plan your visit to Rockefeller Center’s The Beam and be part of this exhilarating experience.