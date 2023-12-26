Major Highway Closure Disrupts Holiday Travel

Summary: The closure of Hwy. 4 due to a rock slide near Cameron Lake is causing major disruptions for holiday travelers, as it is the only route connecting Port Alberni and Tofino/Ucluelet with the rest of Vancouver Island. A geological assessment has been conducted, and cleanup crews are working to clear the debris.

The closure of Hwy. 4 near Cameron Lake, following a rock slide caused a summer wildfire, has left holiday travelers stranded and frustrated. This major route, connecting Port Alberni and Tofino/Ucluelet with the rest of Vancouver Island, has seen its fair share of challenges this year.

According to Drive BC, a geological assessment was completed overnight, with crews now focused on cleaning up and removing the rock debris from the highway. A further update on the situation is expected at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26th.

Holiday travelers, hoping to spend their vacations in Tofino’s beautiful beaches or explore Port Alberni’s natural wonders, have been met with disappointment as this closure disrupts their plans. With no alternative routes available, it is vital for crews to work efficiently and clear the debris as quickly as possible.

This incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of our road infrastructure and the impact that natural disasters like wildfires can have. Ensuring the safety of all travelers is of utmost importance, and the completion of the geological assessment is a crucial step towards reopening the highway.

While it is unfortunate for those affected this closure, it is essential to appreciate the hard work and dedication of the cleanup crews tasked with removing the rock debris. Their efforts are vital in restoring the flow of traffic and allowing holiday travelers to reach their destinations without further delay.

As the clean-up operation progresses, it is advised that travelers check for updates from Drive BC or local authorities for the latest information on the highway closure. Patience and understanding will be key during this situation, as delays may occur while crews work diligently to reopen the road.