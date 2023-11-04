New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Celebrate Musical Legacies

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recently welcomed its Class of 2023 in a memorable induction ceremony. This year’s inductees include influential figures such as Don Cornelius, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine, the Spinners, and Link Wray, among others. The event featured a mix of powerful performances and speeches, providing fans and music enthusiasts with a night to remember.

One of the highlights of the evening was the emotional tribute to the late George Michael. While the induction speech former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley was touching, some fans were disappointed the choice of artists for the tribute performance. Miguel, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Levine performed songs in honor of Michael, but fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Levine’s rendition of “Faith.” Despite this, Underwood’s performance of “One More Try” and Miguel’s collaboration with E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons on “Careless Whisper” were praised.

The ceremony also addressed controversy surrounding Rock Hall co-founder Jann Wenner. Wenner’s comments regarding the inclusion of women and Black musicians in his recent compilation book generated backlash, resulting in his removal from the Hall’s board of directors. During his acceptance speech for the Musical Excellence Award, Bernie Taupin, the legendary lyric-writer, acknowledged the importance of diverse voices in the music industry. His words emphasized the significance of inclusivity and celebrated the talent of the accomplished female and Black artists inducted that night.

In addition to the speeches and performances, the event showcased the enduring admiration and influence of musicians across genres. Big Boi of Outkast humorously addressed the audience when inducting Kate Bush, highlighting her impact on hip-hop culture. Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin paid tribute to his hero, late guitar legend Link Wray, playing Wray’s iconic riff during his induction speech. Sheryl Crow, joined special guests Peter Frampton, Stevie Nicks, and Olivia Rodrigo, gave a memorable performance of “Every Day Is a Winding Road.”

The induction ceremony highlighted the diverse and lasting impact of these influential musicians, ensuring that their legacies continue to inspire future generations. As fans and music lovers, we celebrate their achievements and contributions to the world of rock and roll.

