The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony to be Streamed Live on Disney+

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be streamed live for the first time ever on Disney+. In the past, music fans had to wait weeks to see an edited broadcast of the event, but now viewers can watch the ceremony as it happens. The livestream will take place on November 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Previously, the ceremony was not available for viewing until an edited special premiered two weeks later, but the rise of real-time social media interest made the delayed broadcast seem outdated. However, there will still be a condensed version of highlights for traditional broadcast, which ABC will air on January 1.

A lineup of performers has already been announced to honor this year’s inductees. Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., St. Vincent, and New Edition will be among the artists performing tribute numbers or collaborations. The inductees themselves, including Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, and Chaka Khan, will also be performing.

In a statement, John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, expressed excitement about the live stream and special broadcast, calling it a testament to the enduring power of rock ‘n’ roll. Rob Mills, executive VP of unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television, echoed this sentiment, stating their enthusiasm to offer audiences a front-row seat for the event.

The producers have not revealed which performers will be saluting specific inductees, leaving room for speculation among fans. There is also curiosity about whether Rage Against the Machine will perform, despite their hiatus, and whether the Spinners will be included in the ceremony. Additionally, there is anticipation for a tribute to the late George Michael and the possibility of a performance Kate Bush.

The ceremony will not only celebrate the inductees but also pay tribute to those in non-performer categories, such as Bernie Taupin, Al Kooper, Link Wray, DJ Kool Herc, and Don Cornelius.

