Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Stream on Disney+

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which has been airing on HBO for years, will be airing on a new platform in 2023. This year’s event will be streamed live from Brooklyn, New York, on Disney+. The live stream will start on Friday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the live stream, a broadcast special featuring highlights from the show will premiere on ABC on January 1, 2024.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, expresses his excitement about the new platform, stating that the live stream on Disney+ and the special on ABC are a testament to the diversity of sounds and enduring power of rock and roll. He also acknowledges that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music’s highest honor over the last three decades, celebrating artists who have defined generations and changed music forever.

The 2023 Rock Hall inductees have also been announced. They include Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and The Spinners. In addition to these inductees, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence award, while DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be honored in the Musical Influence category. The late Don Cornelius will be the recipient of the industry Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Rock Hall has also revealed the first wave of performers for the 2023 ceremony. The lineup includes Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, and New Edition.

It is worth noting that Disney is the parent company of ABC.

