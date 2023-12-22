Rochester: A Warm and Welcoming City with Growing Appeal

Rochester, New York has been recognized as the second friendliest city in the United States, according to Condé Nast’s Readers’ Choice Awards. While the city may not have clinched the top spot, it remains a sought-after destination with its warm and welcoming community.

Don Jeffries, President and CEO of Visit Rochester, the official tourism promotion agency for Monroe County, highlights the city’s allure to visitors. Many newcomers who visit the city express their surprise at the friendliness they encounter at various attractions such as the visitor center, Iceplex, Lilac Festival, and Jazz Festival. Jeffries affirms, “I can’t believe how friendly people are.”

Beyond its appeal to tourists, Rochester has also become a magnet for new residents. These newcomers, according to Jeffries, have become some of the city’s biggest advocates. He shares stories of their positive experiences, saying, “I moved here a couple of years ago, and I really love Rochester.”

The article also acknowledges Rochester for its rich historical sites and vibrant food scene. Jeffries attributes the city’s recent boost in tourism to its economic impact, with approximately 2 million visitors and a billion-dollar industry in Monroe County alone. Furthermore, the tourism industry supports over 17,000 jobs, solidifying its status as big business for the city.

While Greenville, South Carolina was crowned the number-one friendliest city in the U.S., Jeffries sends a playful message to its residents. He says, “Just look forward to being number two next year.”

Rochester’s recognition as the second friendliest city affirms its status as a welcoming and thriving destination for both visitors and new residents. With its rich history, diverse culinary offerings, and a community that exudes warmth, Rochester continues to captivate the hearts of those who experience its charm.