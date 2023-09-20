Rochelle Humes Responds to Husband’s Mockery on Social Media

Rochelle Humes, the This Morning star and co-founder of the talent agency RH Group, recently shared a humorous interaction with her husband Marvin on social media. After posting a picture of her outfit for the day, Marvin jokingly commented that she looked like a detective. Rochelle replied with a simple “Div” (meaning “idiot” in British slang), and the couple exchanged loving messages.

This light-hearted exchange comes after Rochelle addressed the perception of her “perfect life” during a Q&A session with her followers. When asked if she has down days, Rochelle responded sharing a black and white photo of herself snuggling with her eldest daughter and explaining how she handles difficult times. She emphasized the importance of stepping away from anything that escalates negative feelings and instead focusing on activities that bring her joy, such as spending time with loved ones and exercising.

Rochelle also revealed that she prefers to privately discuss her struggles with her close circle of family and friends, rather than sharing them with the world. She is focused on finding ways to uplift herself and overcome challenges before openly discussing them.

This interaction between Rochelle and Marvin provides a glimpse into their playful relationship, showing that they can find humor even in everyday situations. It also sheds light on Rochelle’s approach to maintaining a positive mindset and dealing with difficult times.

