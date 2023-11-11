New Action-Adventure RPG “Robots at Midnight” Announced for Xbox Series X|S

Toronto-based indie studio Finish Line Games recently unveiled its highly anticipated action-adventure RPG, “Robots at Midnight,” at the prestigious Golden Joystick Awards. The game, set in a unique and expansive Cassette Futurist world, promises an immersive experience filled with intense combat, colossal monsters, and satirical robots.

“Robots at Midnight” is slated for release on Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as a simultaneous PC launch including the Microsoft Store. The game takes place on the once-luxury planet of Yob, which now lies in ruin and is overrun dangerous creatures. Players will embark on a challenging journey through this unforgiving world as they delve into their family’s secrets and uncover the deep-rooted corruption that plagues Yob.

One of the standout features of “Robots at Midnight” is its “intense” real-time combat system, offering players a thrilling and adrenaline-pumping experience. As they traverse the game’s sprawling environments, players will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of robots, each with their unique characteristics and abilities. In addition, the game’s narrative-driven approach will provide players with a captivating storyline, delving deep into the lore of the Cassette Futurist world.

The announcement of “Robots at Midnight” has sparked excitement among gaming enthusiasts, who are eagerly awaiting its release. With its intriguing premise, stunning visuals, and promising gameplay mechanics, this action-adventure RPG is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated titles for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming release of “Robots at Midnight”? Let us know in the comments below!

FAQ

What platforms will “Robots at Midnight” be available on?

“Robots at Midnight” will be released on Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC, including the Microsoft Store.

What type of game is “Robots at Midnight”?

“Robots at Midnight” is an action-adventure RPG with intense combat, colossal monsters, and satirical robots set in a narrative-driven and expansive Cassette Futurist world.

What is the storyline of “Robots at Midnight”?

The game takes place on the planet of Yob, which was once a luxury destination but now lies in ruins and is overrun dangerous creatures. Players will uncover their family’s secrets and expose the corruption that has plagued the world of Yob.

What are the standout features of “Robots at Midnight”?

“Robots at Midnight” boasts an intense real-time combat system, a captivating narrative, and a variety of robots with unique characteristics and abilities. The game offers an immersive experience filled with exploration, combat, and deep lore.