The Historic Residence of Robin Williams

After the passing of beloved comedian Robin Williams, his ex-wife Marsha has decided to put their longtime San Francisco home on the market for a staggering $25 million. This stunning property, represented Compass realty, was originally built in 1926 and holds immense historical value.

The three-story estate, located in the prestigious Sea Cliff neighborhood, boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and is considered to be the crown jewel of the area. Marsha, now looking to downsize since their children have all moved out, has made the difficult decision to part ways with the cherished home.

The house has been meticulously restored and renovated Robin and Marsha themselves in the early ’90s. Updating all the major systems, they transformed the property into a sprawling 10,598 square feet Italian Renaissance Style Villa. Despite the expansion, great care was taken to preserve the rare and valuable building materials from 1926, making it a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

From the property, breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge can be enjoyed. The estate offers complete privacy, enclosed within walls and gated entrances. Architectural enthusiasts will marvel at the intricate details found throughout the home, including wide plank oak flooring, handcrafted tilework, and ornate crown moldings.

Various amenities are scattered throughout the property, including a media room, private library, and a whiskey room that opens to a beautiful garden. The primary suite is a sanctuary in itself, with panoramic water views and a luxurious bathroom featuring a standalone bathtub overlooking the ocean.

For added security, the house includes multiple “safe rooms” and even a ventilated vault. A four-car garage with extensive storage space caters to the needs of the future owners.

