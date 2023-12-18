WatchGuys: Bringing Luxury Watches to the Digital Age

Summary: WatchGuys, a leading online buyer and seller of pre-owned luxury watches, has revolutionized the way people buy and sell timepieces in Downtown Los Angeles. With a strong focus on e-commerce and digital content, WatchGuys COO Robertino Altieri has successfully created an approachable environment for a new generation of watch enthusiasts.

In the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, where glimmering skyscrapers tower over the bustling streets, lies the Jewelry District. It is here that WatchGuys has made its mark in the luxury watch and jewelry scene. COO Robertino Altieri, born into the industry, has transformed WatchGuys into a digital powerhouse.

Altieri’s passion for watches and jewelry is evident in WatchGuys’ inventory, which includes sought-after brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Cartier. With approximately 150 watches available, ranging from under $5,000 to over $20,000, WatchGuys offers an extensive collection for both buyers and sellers.

What sets WatchGuys apart is its focus on e-commerce. Altieri estimates that about 75% of the business is conducted online, making it one of the few in the Jewelry District with a strong digital presence. The company leverages social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube to engage with customers and share industry insights.

Inspired his girlfriend, Altieri started creating short informational videos that garnered significant attention. With zero followers at the start, WatchGuys now has over 30,000 followers, leading to increased sales. Altieri believes that engaging with customers through video content has made the brand more approachable and trustworthy.

While the luxury watch market traditionally attracts an older demographic, Altieri recognizes the importance of catering to younger generations. With Gen-Z and Millennial consumers entering the market, WatchGuys aims to create a welcoming environment for these new buyers and sellers. Altieri sees the strong market presence of bankers, real estate professionals, and lawyers in Downtown LA as an opportunity to tap into a diverse customer base.

As the global luxury watch industry is projected to reach $32 billion 2027, WatchGuys is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. By combining a strong online presence, authentic and certified products, and a dedication to educating customers, WatchGuys continues to solidify its position as a leader in the luxury watch market.