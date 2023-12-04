Adam McKay Shifts Focus from Serial Killers to Climate Change in New Film

Renowned writer and director, Adam McKay, has made a surprising change of plans, deciding to put his upcoming comedy film, “Average Height, Average Build,” on hold. The star-studded project, featuring Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, and Robert Downey Jr., was set to be a hilarious take on a serial killer’s quest for impunity. However, McKay seems to have found a new calling in addressing a more pressing global issue – climate change.

Known for his ability to find humor in dark and challenging subjects, McKay has taken on topics such as the 2008 financial crash, the Iraq War, and natural disasters in his previous films. Now, he plans to bring his unique comedic approach to the mounting threat of climate change. While details about the project are scarce, one can only imagine how McKay will infuse comedy into a topic that is typically portrayed with seriousness and concern.

Although it remains uncertain whether Netflix, the intended producer of “Average Height, Average Build,” will be involved in the climate change project, the streaming giant has previously collaborated with McKay on the production of “Don’t Look Up.” This partnership suggests that there is a possibility of a future collaboration between the two for the new film.

Adam McKay’s decision to shift his focus towards climate change is undoubtedly a reflection of the growing urgency to address this global crisis. By employing his unique comedic lens, McKay has the potential to engage audiences in a fresh and thought-provoking way, raising awareness and inspiring action on a subject often overshadowed its severity.

