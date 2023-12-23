Title: Hollywood’s Latest Updates: New Romances, Engagements, Frustrations, and Casting Speculations

Summary: Hollywood continues to captivate audiences with its glamorous and sometimes tumultuous happenings. From new romances and engagements to frustrations about pay gaps and heated confrontations, the entertainment industry remains a hot topic. Additionally, recent casting speculations for a pivotal role in a Marvel film have sparked excitement among fans, only to be dashed an actor’s response.

In Hollywood, love is always in the air. Renowned actress and singer Selena Gomez recently shared an intimate moment on social media, passionately kissing music producer Benny Blanco. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement for this budding romance.

Another couple making headlines is Hollywood star Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. Rumors of their engagement circulated when Waterhouse was spotted wearing a diamond ring. A source close to the couple confirmed that they are indeed engaged and eager to tie the knot.

However, not all news is blissful in Tinseltown. Actress Taraji P. Henson recently opened up about the frustrating gender pay gap in the industry. Despite her significant contributions, Henson revealed that she continues to be underpaid for her work. The unequal treatment has left her contemplating her future in acting.

In a surprising turn of events, actor Alec Baldwin found himself in a heated confrontation during a pro-Palestine protest. As tensions escalated, police intervention was required to safely remove Baldwin from the agitated crowd. A provocative comment referencing a recent shooting incident on the set of a movie added another layer to Baldwin’s ongoing controversies.

Amidst all this, casting speculations for a crucial role in a Marvel film reached a fever pitch. Fans eagerly suggested John Boyega as the perfect fit for the character Kang the Conqueror. However, Boyega quashed the excitement sharing a gif indicating that he will not be taking on the role, disappointing hopeful fans.

As the world eagerly follows the latest happenings in Hollywood, there’s no doubt that the entertainment industry will continue to surprise and delight, bringing forth a range of emotions for audiences worldwide.