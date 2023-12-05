Adam McKay Shifts Focus from Serial Killer Comedy to Climate Change Project

McKay Abandons Average Height, Average Build to Tackle Environmental Crisis

Director Adam McKay has made a surprising decision to leave behind his upcoming serial killer comedy, Average Height, Average Build, in order to work on a film centered around climate change. This unexpected pivot has reportedly caused Netflix to halt production on the film despite its star-studded cast, which included Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, and Robert Downey Jr.

A spokesperson for McKay confirmed his departure from Average Height, Average Build, stating that the director had chosen to prioritize the urgency of the climate emergency with his next project. McKay’s track record in addressing major societal and environmental issues in his films, such as Don’t Look Up and Vice, indicates his commitment to shedding light on pressing global concerns.

Previously described as another pitch-black comedy in McKay’s trademark style, Average Height, Average Build was set to tackle Washington corruption and political hypocrisy. The plot followed a frustrated serial killer who crossed paths with a state lobbyist, leading to unexpected chemistry and ensuing chaos. While the project seemed to align with McKay’s satirical tendencies, the director’s decision to address climate change suggests a shift in focus towards more urgent matters.

As for the details of McKay’s climate change project, little is currently known, and it remains unclear whether Netflix will be involved. The director’s willingness to confront challenging topics and engage viewers through thought-provoking narratives ensures that his next endeavor will likely captivate audiences and spark important conversations about the environmental crisis we face.

Despite the setback for Average Height, Average Build, fans can still look forward to future projects from McKay that tackle important and timely issues. With his unique blend of comedy and social commentary, the director’s work continues to push boundaries and challenge conventional storytelling, demonstrating the power of cinema to provoke change and inspire action.