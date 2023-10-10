Remembering Robert P. “Bob” Zatko: A Life Well-Lived

Robert P. “Bob” Zatko, a beloved figure in the community, passed away on October 6, 2023, at the age of 82. Surrounded his family, Bob fought a courageous battle with cancer. His life will be honored at a funeral service held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Bob’s exceptional life will be forever remembered for his contribution to the community. A veteran, Bob will be laid to rest at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. Paying respects, a visitation will take place at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the church before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lord of Life Lutheran Church or Aurora at Home Hospice. Details for donations can be found on the respective organizations’ websites or through mailing addresses.

The complete obituary for Robert P. “Bob” Zatko is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

Throughout his life, Bob touched the lives of those around him with his kindness, generosity, and passion for making a difference. As a community, we bid him a fond farewell and celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind.

