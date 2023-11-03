New York Trial Reveals Strained Relationship Between Actor Robert De Niro and Former Assistant

A trial in Manhattan federal court has shed light on the tumultuous relationship between renowned actor Robert De Niro and his former personal assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. The trial, which involves civil claims made both parties, has brought to the surface allegations of mistreatment and discrimination.

Robinson, who worked as De Niro’s chief personal assistant for over a decade, has sued the two-time Oscar winner for gender discrimination and retaliation, seeking $12 million in damages. De Niro, on the other hand, has countersued Robinson for breach of loyalty and fiduciary duty, seeking $6 million and accusing her of stealing air mile points.

One of the key moments in the trial occurred when De Niro, angered claims portraying him as abusive and sexist, directed his anger towards Robinson during his testimony. Robinson later brought up this incident as an example of De Niro’s discriminatory mistreatment of her.

Throughout her testimony, Robinson described the demanding nature of her job, stating that she was expected to be available at all times, even referring to a phone dedicated solely for De Niro’s calls as the “bat phone.” She claimed that De Niro would call her multiple times a day, often during early morning or late night hours, and he would even demand her presence for trivial matters like fetching him a martini.

In addition to Robinson’s testimony, De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, also took the witness stand. Chen and Robinson had clashed in 2019 during the renovation of a townhouse, which ultimately led to Robinson’s resignation from one of De Niro’s companies.

The trial is ongoing, and both sides are presenting their respective arguments. It remains to be seen how the court will rule on the issues at hand. The outcome of this trial could have implications for both De Niro’s reputation and the treatment of personal assistants in high-profile industries.

