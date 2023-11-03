New Article: Robert De Niro’s Former Assistant and Girlfriend Clash in Legal Battle

Amid an ongoing legal battle between Robert De Niro and his former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, the actor’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, testified in Manhattan on Thursday, shedding light on their tumultuous relationship. While De Niro’s production company sued Robinson in 2019 for allegedly stealing millions of frequent flyer miles and shirking her responsibilities, she countersued, accusing the actor of sexual harassment and treating her as his “office wife.”

During her testimony, Chen described Robinson as “crazy,” “psychotic,” and “nuts,” adding that Robinson believed she was De Niro’s wife. Chen asserted that it was Robinson who had an unhealthy obsession with De Niro, leading to an “imaginary intimacy” with him. According to text messages shared in court, Chen even gave De Niro an ultimatum, claiming that their relationship would suffer if Robinson continued working for him.

Chen further criticized Robinson, referring to her as a “mean, insecure, territorial girl.” She accused her of stealing items from De Niro’s townhouse and claimed that Robinson frequently exhibited erratic behavior, likening her to a “Dr. Jekyll-Mr. Hyde” character.

However, Robinson denied having any desire to be De Niro’s wife during her own testimony. She worked for the actor from 2008 to 2019 before supposedly being “forced to resign.” In a resignation email that was read to the jurors, Robinson portrayed herself as a dedicated worker who had put her life on hold to serve De Niro. The actor claimed that Robinson quit after suspicions arose regarding her honesty, integrity, work ethic, and motivation.

The legal battle between De Niro and Robinson continues, each side presenting their own version of events. As more details emerge, the public gets a glimpse into the escalating tensions and strained relationships behind the glamorous facade of Hollywood.

FAQ

Who is Graham Chase Robinson?

Graham Chase Robinson is Robert De Niro’s former assistant who worked for him from 2008 to 2019.

What is the legal battle about?

The legal battle involves allegations of theft, sexual harassment, and a toxic work environment made both Robert De Niro and Graham Chase Robinson against each other.

Who is Tiffany Chen?

Tiffany Chen is Robert De Niro’s girlfriend and testified in court during the legal proceedings between De Niro and Robinson.

What were some of the accusations made against Robinson?

Robinson was accused of stealing millions of frequent flyer miles, shirking her duties, and exhibiting erratic behavior.

What were some of the allegations made against De Niro?

De Niro was accused of subjecting Robinson to sexual harassment, treating her as his “office wife,” and creating a hostile work environment.