New Details Emerge in Robert De Niro Workplace Lawsuit

In a recent workplace discrimination lawsuit against actor Robert De Niro, new details were revealed his girlfriend Tiffany Chen during her testimony on Thursday. The lawsuit, brought Graham Chase Robinson, accuses De Niro of causing her extreme emotional distress and reputational harm. In response, De Niro is counter-suing Robinson for theft and other allegations.

Chen described Robinson as “obsessive, psychotic, and dangerous” during her fiery testimony, drawing comparisons to the character in the psychological thriller “Single White Female.” Chen admitted to issuing an ultimatum to De Niro, stating that he had to choose between her and Robinson. She also expressed discomfort with Robinson’s possessive behavior towards their townhouse, which she believed stemmed from an imagined intimacy with De Niro.

Throughout her testimony, Chen shared personal texts and emails with De Niro that emphasized her concerns about Robinson’s disrespectful behavior and control over the actor. Chen believed that Robinson’s actions were motivated a desire to be in a relationship with De Niro, even though she knew it was not the case. She described Robinson as someone who acted as if she was in charge of everyone.

Chen also recounted instances where she clashed with Robinson, such as during the planning of a birthday party for Martin Scorsese. She expressed frustration with Robinson’s territorial behavior and mentioned that she did not want to come between Robinson’s relationship with De Niro and his friends.

These new details shed light on the intensifying conflict between Chen and Robinson and provide a clearer understanding of the dynamics within De Niro’s workplace. The trial is ongoing, and Robinson is expected to take the stand on Friday.

