New York Court Trial Reveals Allegations Against Robert De Niro

A New York court trial is underway, shedding light on allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation made against actor Robert De Niro former employee, Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson, who worked as De Niro’s executive assistant and later became the VP of his loan-out company, claims that she was treated as an “office wife” and subjected to gendered tasks such as mending clothes, vacuuming, and scratching De Niro’s back. Additionally, she alleges being called derogatory names and being paid less than a male colleague in a similar position.

During her testimony, Robinson detailed the numerous personal and professional duties she performed for De Niro, including managing his schedule, purchasing meals, and running errands for him and his children. She testified that she was essentially on call for him 24/7, even while on vacation. Robinson also revealed incidents where De Niro called her derogatory names, claiming they were demeaning and hurtful.

Furthermore, Robinson testified that De Niro requested her to scratch his back multiple times, which she found uncomfortable and disturbing. She described the requests as “creepy” and “disgusting.”

De Niro, through his lawyers, denies these allegations and argues that Robinson’s responsibilities remained the same after her promotion. In turn, De Niro’s team and Canal Productions have filed a lawsuit alleging Robinson misused company funds, watched Netflix during work hours, and transferred airline miles to her personal account.

The trial has brought to light additional details, including allegations that De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, influenced his decision to terminate Robinson. However, De Niro denies any connection between Chen’s disapproval of Robinson and her termination.

This trial showcases the ongoing issue of gender discrimination and retaliation in the workplace. It highlights the importance of creating a fair and inclusive work environment for all employees, regardless of their gender or position.

