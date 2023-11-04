Robert De Niro’s Former Employee Testifies in Workplace Discrimination Lawsuit

Robert De Niro, renowned actor and producer, is currently embroiled in a workplace discrimination lawsuit filed his former employee, Graham Chase Robinson. In her testimony on Friday, Ms. Robinson detailed uncomfortable instances where she felt physically uncomfortable in De Niro’s presence.

Among the incidents recounted Ms. Robinson was De Niro’s repeated requests for her to scratch his back, even though he had a back scratcher readily available. Ms. Robinson found these requests “creepy” and expressed her disgust. However, De Niro allegedly brushed off her protests, telling her that he preferred the way she did it.

The workplace discrimination lawsuit filed Ms. Robinson accuses De Niro of gender discrimination, retaliation, extreme emotional distress, and reputational harm. De Niro, in turn, countersued Ms. Robinson, alleging that she had stolen cash, gift cards, electronic equipment, and even five million air miles from his company, Canal Productions. These accusations emerged after Ms. Robinson clashed with De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, leading to her eventual resignation in 2019.

During the trial, De Niro admitted that the back-scratching requests may have occurred but dismissed them as nonsense. He denied any disrespectful intent behind these requests. However, Ms. Robinson also claimed that De Niro demeaned her referring to her as a derogatory term and emphasizing that her job title was not as significant as his public opinion of her.

Ms. Robinson further testified about the discrepancies in pay between her and a male colleague in an equivalent position. She stated that her male counterpart earned more than her, despite performing similar tasks.

De Niro’s legal team has vigorously denied these allegations, asserting that Ms. Robinson’s duties remained consistent even after her promotion in 2017. They maintain that her claims are baseless.

The trial is ongoing in Manhattan federal court, with both sides presenting their arguments and witnesses. As this high-profile lawsuit unfolds, it raises critical questions about workplace equality and the treatment of employees in the film industry.

