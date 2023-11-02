New Article: The Intricacies of Robert De Niro’s Assistant Discrimination Trial

Amidst Robert De Niro’s ongoing employee discrimination trial, a deeper layer has emerged involving his former assistant’s allegations and the role of his baby mama. Graham Chase Robinson, who worked for De Niro for over a decade, has accused the actor of gender discrimination, claiming that he subjected her to vulgar and gendered comments while overworking and underpaying her. However, it is De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, who seems to have become a pivotal figure in the court proceedings.

Throughout De Niro’s testimony, Robinson’s lawyers presented text messages in which Chen allegedly issued an ultimatum to have the assistant removed from her position. Although De Niro denied the claims, stating that Chen only wanted Robinson off projects related to decorating their home, the text messages imply a more complex dynamic between the two women.

Chen and De Niro first met on the set of the film “The Intern” in 2015, but they didn’t publicly reveal their relationship until 2021. Testimonies suggest that they moved into a New York City townhome together in 2018, with Chen taking on a managerial role over Robinson. However, conflicts arose between the two women, fueled allegations of imaginary intimacy and competition for De Niro’s attention.

Robinson’s lawyer argued that Chen believed Robinson wanted to marry De Niro and become the lady of the house. Moreover, Chen accused Robinson of sabotaging a chartered flight purposely forgetting to cater food. Chen’s text messages expressed frustration with what she perceived as Robinson’s sense of entitlement and interference in their personal lives.

