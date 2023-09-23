The Rise of Hybrid Fitness Classes: A Versatile Approach to Training

In the world of fitness, hybrid classes have gained popularity for their multifaceted approach to training. Combining different types of exercise and training methods within a single workout, hybrid fitness classes offer a little bit of everything – strength training, cardio, mobility, flexibility, and agility. It’s like the Swiss army knife of fitness, providing a well-rounded workout that challenges the body in various ways.

While the trend of hybrid fitness has recently blown up in TikTok’s health and fitness community, it has been a staple in Calgary for over a decade. Fitness boutique studios such as The Academy and Krank Fitness have been offering hybrid group fitness classes, recognizing the benefits of this versatile approach to training.

But what sets hybrid fitness apart from other training modalities? It’s easy to confuse it with High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) or cross-training. However, hybrid fitness incorporates elements of these modalities while also focusing on functional movements that mimic day-to-day routines.

HIIT is all about going as hard as you can, taking a break, and repeating the cycle. In a hybrid class, you can slow things down and add more mobility, allowing for a greater emphasis on functional movements. Cross-training, on the other hand, typically alternates between weight training and cardio days, whereas hybrid training blends different disciplines within a single session.

The beauty of hybrid fitness is its versatility and constantly changing nature. Each class is unique and keeps participants engaged and challenged. Studios like Krank Fitness pride themselves on keeping it fresh and constantly changing, ensuring that participants never plateau and their bodies are always being shocked. On the other hand, Orangetheory offers more structured hybrid classes, dividing the class into two blocks, one focusing on resistance and functional training, and the other on cardio.

In conclusion, hybrid fitness classes have revolutionized the way we train offering a versatile approach to exercise. Whether you’re looking to improve strength, cardiovascular fitness, mobility, or overall agility, hybrid classes provide a well-rounded workout that targets multiple aspects of fitness. So if you’re looking for a workout that combines the best of different training methods, consider giving hybrid fitness classes a try.

