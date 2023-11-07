New Documentary Reveals Robbie Williams’ Journey Through Mental Illness and Career Regrets

Robbie Williams, renowned singer-songwriter, has recently opened up about his struggles with mental illness and self-harming in a candid discussion preceding the release of his new documentary. The four-part series, which bears his name, delves into Williams’ life from the early 1990s to the 2010s, shedding light on his rise to fame and the challenges he faced due to his battles with depression and addiction.

Williams describes the process of making the documentary as “traumatic,” acknowledging that it may also be a difficult watch for viewers. In preparation for the shoot, which took place in his own bedroom, the singer even wrote a song called “Trauma Watch” to psych himself up for the emotional journey.

Throughout his career, Williams experienced tremendous success as a solo artist, achieving record-breaking milestones that placed him in the same league as music legends like Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones. However, behind the scenes, he struggled internally. Williams reflects on the conflicting nature of being gifted with talent while simultaneously feeling broken it. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the complexities of mental health and the need for support and understanding.

In a revealing moment during the documentary, Williams discloses an incident involving self-harm that was omitted from the final cut. He states that he wants to bring awareness to the fact that mental health affects everyone, including celebrities. Williams hopes to challenge societal judgments and stigmas surrounding mental illness.

Another profound aspect of the documentary is Williams’ exploration of his complex relationships with key figures in his life, such as his former bandmate Gary Barlow and ex-girlfriend Geri Halliwell. While he did not consult with them during the production of the documentary, he acknowledges the discomfort that arose when discussing his life story in the context of a future biopic.

When it comes to regrets, Williams discloses that the song “Rudebox” from his 2006 album stands out as a significant disappointment. He acknowledges that the album was a departure from his previous work, filled with silliness and humor, and believes that his approach to releasing it could have been better explained.

The documentary not only offers a glimpse into Williams’ personal struggles but also prompts viewers to reflect on the perils of fame and the invasive nature of constant public scrutiny. Williams acknowledges that people have been documenting his life since he was 16 years old and that the relentless attention remains a mystery to him.

By sharing his journey through mental illness and career regrets, Robbie Williams hopes to foster understanding and empathy while challenging the public perception of celebrities and the struggles they face behind closed doors.

