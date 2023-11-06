Robbie Williams Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles in New Documentary

Robbie Williams, the renowned English singer and songwriter, has revealed his long-standing battle with mental illness and self-harm in a candid discussion ahead of the release of a new documentary focused on his life. The four-part series, aptly titled Robbie Williams, provides a chronological account of the artist’s journey from the early 1990s to the 2010s, shedding light on his meteoric rise to fame and the challenges he faced due to his struggles with depression and addiction.

Reflecting on the documentary, Williams acknowledged the emotional toll of revisiting difficult moments from his past. Describing the experience as “traumatic,” he emphasized that he hopes viewers will also find it impactful. To prepare for the shoot, which took place in his bedroom, Williams even composed a song titled “Trauma watch, trauma watch, come and watch me have a trauma watch.”

Despite achieving unprecedented success as a solo artist, Williams’ internal battles remained hidden behind the glamour of his public persona. The singer highlighted the difficulty of reconciling personal struggles with professional accomplishments, stating, “Up to now, mental health was talked about in a different way. It was very confusing for people who went, ‘All he’s gotta do is get up and sing another song. Give him a nudge or else we’ll lose all the money.’ What should have happened is, ‘Get in a car, we’ll just go get better.'”

Williams also addressed the stigma surrounding self-harm, recounting his own experiences. He emphasized that discussions about mental health need to be more compassionate and understanding, as individuals battling mental illnesses are still human beings who deserve support.

The documentary delves into Williams’ complex relationships with significant figures from various stages of his life, including Gary Barlow, his former bandmate from Take That, and songwriter Guy Chambers. While Williams did not consult them during the production of the documentary, he revealed that there were uncomfortable conversations surrounding the forthcoming biopic, “Better Man.”

As the documentary explores the ups and downs of Williams’ career, it also delves into his biggest regret: the release of the divisive song “Rudebox” from his 2006 album of the same name. Williams admits that he misjudged the audience’s reception and wishes he had explained the intent behind the album more clearly.

Through the documentary, Williams provides a unique and sincere perspective on the challenges faced individuals in the public eye. Despite the difficulties he has endured, he hopes that sharing his story will contribute to a better understanding of mental health and encourage greater empathy towards those who struggle with it.

