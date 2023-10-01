Furious Retail Bosses Criticize Robbie Williams’ “Disgraceful” Joke About Shoplifting

Retail bosses have expressed their outrage towards Robbie Williams following his “disgraceful” joke about Britain’s shoplifting epidemic. The singer, who has over 2.4 million followers on Twitter, tweeted, “Thinking of getting into shoplifting. Anyone got any tips?” This comment comes as thefts in retail stores have reached an all-time high, costing retailers more than $1.8 billion annually.

Retail workers have faced threats and assaults from shoplifters, prompting The Mail on Sunday to launch a campaign advocating for stricter actions against thieves. However, Williams’ comment has drawn significant criticism from the retail industry. Professor Joshua Bamfield, the director of the Centre for Retail Research, described Williams’ comment as a “disgrace,” emphasizing the seriousness of the issue.

James Lowman, CEO of the Association of Convenience Stores, which represents 33,500 shops, highlighted the detrimental impact of shop theft on small businesses. He stated, “Dealing with theft definitely isn’t funny for the thousands of retailers that are being targeted on a daily basis.” Luke Johnson, CEO of Gail’s Bakery, accused Williams of making a joke in “very poor taste,” as shop staff face increasing crime and violence. Muntazir Dipoti, president of the Federation of Independent Retailers, echoed these concerns, stating that many shops are struggling to keep up with theft due to rising costs.

A recent survey conducted the USDAW trade union found that 74% of store staff have experienced abuse from customers, with verbal abuse, threats, and assault being common occurrences. Consequently, 30% of workers are considering leaving their jobs due to these incidents. Paddy Lillis, USDAW General Secretary, emphasized that shoplifting is not a victimless crime and called for more action to be taken to address the growing epidemic of retail crime.

Robbie Williams has chosen not to comment on the matter.

