Stars Remember Hollywood Legend Norman Lear

Legendary TV producer and creator of iconic sitcoms like “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” Norman Lear, has passed away at the age of 101. Lear’s impact on television and society cannot be understated, and stars from the entertainment industry are paying tribute to his legacy.

Rob Reiner, who starred in “All in the Family,” expressed his love for Lear, referring to him as his “second father.” Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged Lear’s use of situation comedy to shed light on prejudice and inequality. He also praised Lear for creating families on-screen that mirrored the diversity of the real world.

John Leguizamo described Lear as a master storyteller and a healer through his shows, highlighting him as an inspiration for the entire entertainment industry. John Cusack shared a personal connection, revealing that Lear and Reiner gave him his first opportunity in Hollywood and took care of him like family.

Wanda Sykes expressed gratitude for being a small part of Lear’s impact and witnessing his influential work in her lifetime. Albert Brooks simply stated, “You were loved,” while Jane Lynch questioned how lucky we are to have crossed paths with Lear.

Melissa Rivers recognized Lear’s groundbreaking impact on television and America as a whole. Mario Cantone paid his respects with the words, “Rest in Peace, Norman Lear. Nobody did it better.”

New York City mayor Eric Adams spoke of Lear’s contributions, highlighting how he redefined American television and gave a platform to creators who had been shut out. Lear’s achievements included 17 Emmy nominations and six wins, as well as being honored at the Kennedy Center and receiving the Carol Burnett Award.

Reflecting on his career just before his 100th birthday, Lear emphasized that he never stopped waking up in the morning, always with new stories to tell. A private service will be held for Lear his immediate family in the future. Norman Lear will be remembered as a trailblazer whose work continues to resonate today.