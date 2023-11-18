Netflix Renews Rob Lowe’s Family Comedy for a Second Season

Netflix has officially given the green light for a second season of the family comedy, Unstable, which explores the dynamic relationship between Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen. This time around, Andrew Gurland (known for his work on Married and Platonic) will be taking over as showrunner, with production set to start later this month in Los Angeles.

The renewal of Unstable comes as a pleasant surprise for fans, especially since Rob Lowe’s other show, 911: Lone Star, experienced delays due to the recent strikes in Hollywood, which pushed its premiere to the 2024-25 broadcast season. These unforeseen circumstances allowed Lowe to free up his schedule and commit to the filming of Unstable’s second season.

Rob and John Owen Lowe, along with Victor Fresco, are the creative minds behind Unstable. They also serve as executive producers alongside Sean Clements and Claire Scanlon, with Scanlon taking on the role of director. The star-studded cast includes Lowe himself, as well as Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch.

The announcement of Unstable’s renewal couldn’t have come at a better time. Just yesterday, Netflix made the decision to cancel several shows, including Shadow and Bone, Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, and Farzar. This recent wave of cancellations suggests that streaming platforms are reevaluating their content slates amidst the ongoing contraction within the industry.

With its unique blend of comedy and heartfelt family dynamics, Unstable has struck a chord with audiences. The show’s ability to navigate complex relationships while infusing humor has garnered a dedicated fanbase. As we eagerly await the second season, it’s clear that Unstable will continue to deliver authentic storytelling that resonates with viewers.

