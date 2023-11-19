Netflix Orders Second Season of Hit Comedy “Unstable”

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of the hit comedy series “Unstable” for a highly anticipated second season. Created and starring real-life father and son duo Rob and John Owen Lowe, the show has garnered a devoted fan base and critical acclaim for its unique blend of humor and heartfelt moments.

In a joint statement, the Lowes expressed their excitement about diving back into the world of “Unstable” for another season. They eagerly anticipate the many hours of family therapy that will be required along the way, indicating that viewers can expect even more hilariously dysfunctional moments between the on-screen father-son duo.

Production on the second season, which will consist of eight new episodes, is set to commence in Los Angeles later this month. Fans can look forward to reuniting with their favorite characters, as Season 1 co-stars Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch are all set to return for the upcoming season.

“Unstable” follows the story of Ellis Dragon, a wildly eccentric and self-absorbed biotech entrepreneur striving to improve the world. However, he finds himself in an emotional free-fall. His son, Jackson Dragon, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. The series explores whether Jackson can save both his father and his company while also escaping the immense shadow cast his larger-than-life dad.

With its engaging premise and stellar cast, “Unstable” has captivated audiences with its fresh take on the father-son dynamic. The series delves into themes of family, identity, and the complexities of relationships, all while delivering laughs at every turn.

As fans eagerly await the release of Season 2, they can prepare themselves for another round of uproarious comedy and heartwarming moments. “Unstable” has proven to be a standout series, blending humor and heart in a way that resonates with viewers across the globe.

