Unstable Returns for Second Season with Fresh Perspective on Dysfunctional Father-Son Dynamic

Unstable, the hit Netflix comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is making a highly-anticipated comeback for its second season. However, this time around, the show will be under the guidance of a new showrunner, Andrew Gurland, best known for his work on FX’s Married.

Production for the new season was initially disrupted the writers strike in May, but is set to resume later this month. The first season, which started filming in March, was forced to shut down due to the strike. Fans can now look forward to eight new episodes that are sure to be filled with laughter and absurdity.

Unstable revolves around an introverted son, played John Owen Lowe, who reluctantly joins his highly successful yet eccentric father, portrayed Rob Lowe, to save his father’s biotech company from impending disaster. The show draws inspiration from the real-life banter between Rob and John Owen Lowe on social media, adding a touch of humor and playfulness to their on-screen dynamic.

While Rob Lowe’s character, Ellis Dragon, is a charismatic and successful biotech entrepreneur, his personal life is in shambles. On the other hand, Jackson Dragon, played John Owen Lowe, is anything but extraordinary. The central question of the show is whether Jackson can save his father’s company, repair their strained relationship, and break away from the looming shadow of his larger-than-life father.

Unstable is co-created and executive produced Rob and John Owen Lowe, along with the original showrunner, Victor Fresco. However, for the second season, Andrew Gurland has stepped in as the new showrunner, bringing fresh insights and a unique perspective to the series. Gurland will be joined a talented cast, including Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh, and Emma Ferreira.

Fans of the show can expect even more laughs, family drama, and unexpected twists in the upcoming season. Get ready for a wild ride as Unstable delves deeper into the complexities of the father-son relationship and explores the humorous side of dysfunctional families.

