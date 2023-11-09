Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Brother Rob and Niece Dream

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Snapchat Story to share a throwback photo from her niece’s birthday celebration, featuring her brother Rob Kardashian. The seldom-seen Kardashian brother made a rare appearance in the resurfaced photo, where he could be seen holding his daughter Dream on his shoulders. The photo was taken at Dream’s fifth birthday party, which had a pink, Barbie-themed decor.

Dream, who is now six years old, is the daughter of Rob and his ex-partner Blac Chyna. The couple split shortly after Dream’s birth in 2017. However, in 2020, they reached an agreement to share custody of their daughter on a weekly schedule.

The close bond between Dream and her aunt Khloe’s children is evident, as she often spends time at Khloe’s house playing with her cousins. Khloe has even described herself as a “third parent” to Dream, emphasizing the importance of providing a strong maternal influence in the young girl’s life.

Recently, Blac Chyna revealed her financial struggles and claimed that she does not receive child support from Rob. In response, Rob defended himself stating that he pays for his daughter’s school expenses, medical bills, and extracurricular activities. He also mentioned that he has custody of Dream from Tuesday to Saturday.

It is clear that family dynamics can be complex, but Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian prioritize their roles as parents and ensuring a loving environment for their children. The throwback photo serves as a reminder of precious moments shared within the Kardashian family.

