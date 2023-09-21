The “Roman Empire” Trend Takes TikTok Storm, Including NFL Star Rob Gronkowski

The latest trend taking over TikTok is the “Roman Empire” challenge, where people ask their partners how often they think about ancient Rome. NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, known for his entertaining personality, recently participated in this trend during Fox Sports’ NFL Week 2 coverage. When asked about his thoughts on the Roman Empire, Gronk humorously responded, “Only when I watch the movie Gladiator,” adding that it happens once every three years.

Despite his reputation as a party-loving football player, Gronkowski’s former teammate, Julian Edelman, revealed that there is more to Gronk than meets the eye. During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Edelman likened Gronk to the fictional character Rain Man, emphasizing his exceptional memory for numbers and extensive knowledge of football. According to Edelman, Gronk learns quickly from his mistakes and excels at retaining information once he grasps it.

While Gronk may not be pondering about Ancient Rome as frequently as others, his unique personality and depth become evident when you get to know him. This insight was shared Jason Kelce, who also attested to the depth of Gronkowski’s character.

Interestingly, it’s not just Gronkowski who has the Roman Empire on his mind. Professional sports teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Jets, have also joined the trend, sharing their players’ thoughts on ancient Rome. This innocent trend may even inspire athletes to display heroic prowess in their respective sports, embracing the spirit of the mighty Roman Empire.

