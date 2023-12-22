Tom Brady and Chad Johnson Discuss Potential Pro Bowl Showdown with Manning Brothers

In a recent interview, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady expressed his enthusiasm for a potential Pro Bowl showdown between current and former players. Brady, who recently retired from professional football, was excited about the idea of teaming up with former wide receiver Chad Johnson and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. He believed that with today’s rules, their team could put up impressive numbers.

However, Brady’s favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, was not included in the list of players mentioned Brady. Gronkowski jokingly called out Brady for leaving him out and questioned why he wasn’t considered. He mentioned other players like Julian Edelman who had “grinded” with Brady throughout their careers.

Despite the playful banter, Gronkowski acknowledged that Brady would be the best quarterback on the field and believed that their team would score a significant number of points.

While this potential Pro Bowl showdown is not confirmed, the interest shown Brady and Johnson could capture the attention of fans. Both Brady and Gronkowski have previously experienced the itch to return to football, with Gronkowski even coming out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Brady remains actively engaged in football, inviting Peyton Manning to join him for workouts, while Gronkowski has found post-football success in various endeavors, including media appearances and charity work.

If the opportunity arises for a Pro Bowl-style game featuring former Pro Bowlers, Gronkowski made it clear that he would answer the call. The game would likely be a non-contact format like 7-on-7, making it an appealing option for retired players to showcase their skills once again.