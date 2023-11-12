Get the Latest News on Whatsapp with RND

The RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) has expanded its news offerings once again and is now active on Whatsapp. With the new channel feature on the messaging app, you can now receive selected articles from RND twice a day directly in your messenger. Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Whatsapp channels?

Whatsapp is the most popular messenger worldwide, with over two billion users. Recently, Whatsapp introduced a new feature that allows users to customize their own channels within the app, choosing what and how much they want to read.

RND has also joined this trend and now has its own channel with a growing number of subscribers. Twice a day, you can expect outstanding articles that inspire, provide new perspectives, or stimulate discussions.

How do I subscribe to the new channel?

If you’re using a computer, simply scan the QR code provided and you will be directed straight to the Whatsapp channel of RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. Then, just click on “Subscribe” in the top right corner.

If you’re reading this on your mobile device, subscribing is even easier. Just click on this link: [link] and you will be taken directly to the channel.

If you want to stay up to date with all the latest articles, click on the small bell icon in the top right corner of the channel to enable push notifications. This way, you won’t miss any of the selected posts.

Is my number secure?

No other users, including the channel administrators, can see who has subscribed to the channel. Your registered number is completely protected. The channels function similarly to newsletters, where only the account owners can send messages. However, readers have the option to react to the content with emojis, expressing their emotions or opinions. Posts are deleted after 30 days.

FAQ:

Q: How often will I receive articles from RND on Whatsapp?

A: You will receive selected articles from RND twice a day through the Whatsapp channel.

Q: Can other users see that I have subscribed to the channel?

A: No, both users and channel administrators cannot see who has subscribed to the channel.

Q: How long are the posts available in the channel?

A: Posts remain available for 30 days before being deleted.