Tent City in St. John’s Not Being Dismantled, Police Clarify

Contrary to rumours on social media, the tent city across the street from Confederation Building in St. John’s, Newfoundland, is not being dismantled. Although photos and videos circulating online appear to show Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) officers removing tents and other items, the police have clarified that they are only removing abandoned and damaged belongings that were posing a safety risk.

An RNC spokesman stated that the items being removed, including tents, were left behind their owners after being damaged strong overnight winds. The police emphasized that anything removed from the site can still be retrieved from RNC headquarters, reassuring residents that their property is safe and can be reclaimed.

The increased presence of officers in the area is due to concerns for public safety, particularly for drivers on the four-lane Prince Philip Parkway. The RNC is actively ensuring that any abandoned tents and destroyed property that could cause accidents or obstruct traffic are promptly removed.

In a tweet, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stated, “In the interest of the motoring public, officers are removing abandoned tents and destroyed property. This property can be retrieved the owners at RNC HQ.”

It is worth noting that the police’s presence at the tent city was not exclusively related to the removal of belongings. Earlier in the day, they responded to an emergency medical call on site, further highlighting their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

In conclusion, the tent city in St. John’s is not being dismantled, as some may have feared. The RNC is simply removing abandoned and damaged items to safeguard public safety and keep the roadways clear. Owners of the belongings can retrieve them from the police headquarters at their convenience.

