All Seven Members of BTS Renew Their Contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC

All seven members of BTS, the popular South Korean boy band, have renewed their exclusive artist contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC, according to reports. This news comes as a surprise to many fans, as the group’s previous contract has not yet expired. However, this is not the first time BTS has renewed their contract early. Their first contract with BIGHIT was from 2013 to 2020, but they renewed it in 2018.

The second contract would have ended in 2025, which is when all BTS members are expected to complete their mandatory military service. However, they have once again renewed their contract two years in advance, ensuring their future as a group. To celebrate this renewal, BIGHIT MUSIC donated ₩1.00 billion KRW (about $754,000 USD) to UNICEF Korea through BTS’s LOVE MYSELF campaign.

While contract renewals in the K-Pop industry can often be secretive, BTS member RM took the lead in sharing the news with fans. He posted a snippet of the contract document on his Instagram and dedicated another story to ARMYs (BTS’s fanbase), confirming that the highly-awaited reunion in 2025 is secured.

Fans expressed their gratitude towards RM for sharing the news directly and providing them with the reassurance they never knew they needed. They appreciated his openness and celebrated the longevity of BTS as a group.

BTS: A South Korean boy band formed in 2013, known for their music and extensive influence in the K-Pop industry.

BIGHIT MUSIC: A South Korean entertainment company that manages BTS and other artists.

ARMY: The official fan club for BTS.

UNICEF: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, which BTS has collaborated with through their LOVE MYSELF campaign.

