RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Controversial Statement DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran

In a recent development, Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has strongly denounced the alleged statement made Dayanidhi Maran, a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). While a video circulating on social media shows Maran purportedly making derogatory remarks about Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the DMK claims that the video is old.

The video has sparked a wave of criticism from Bihar’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who have called for clarification from the leaders of the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc comprises the RJD and DMK among its members. The BJP leaders have taken to social media platforms, sharing the controversial video to address their concerns.

Tejashwi Yadav, in his response, stressed that the RJD does not endorse such statements and highlighted the importance of laborers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across the nation. He stated that if these laborers chose not to work outside their states, it would lead to a halt in several sectors. Yadav strongly criticized Maran’s remarks, emphasizing the need to respect people from all states and maintain unity in the country.

Yadav highlighted the ideology of the late M. Karunanidhi-led DMK, which promotes social justice. He found it highly objectionable if any leader from the party made such derogatory comments. Yadav urged people to remember that India is a united country, where anyone can go and work anywhere. He called for mutual respect and condemned any statements that insulted people from different states.

It is worth noting that DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shares a friendly rapport with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family. When the INDIA bloc first met in Patna, Stalin visited the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav’s mother. The bond between the two parties was further strengthened when Tejashwi Yadav attended the inauguration of ‘Karunanidhi Kottam’ and the unveiling of a statue of M. Karunanidhi.

In conclusion, Tejashwi Yadav’s strong condemnation of Dayanidhi Maran’s alleged controversial statement highlights the RJD’s commitment to unity and respect for people from all states. His response reinforces the importance of laborers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and emphasizes the need for mutual respect among different communities in the country.