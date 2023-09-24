Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Netflix

Ritholtz Wealth Management has increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) 7.2% in the second quarter, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm now owns 4,601 shares of Netflix’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Other hedge funds and institutional investors have also purchased and sold shares of the company.

One of the funds that bought shares of Netflix is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC, which acquired a new position in the company during the first quarter, valued at $885,000. Additionally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Netflix 25.7% in the first quarter. They now own 357 shares, worth $123,000.

Advisory Resource Group also bought a stake in Netflix during the second quarter, valued at about $208,000. US Bancorp DE and ETF Managers Group LLC both increased their holdings in Netflix during the first quarter as well.

There has also been notable insider activity, with director Timothy M. Haley selling 1,022 shares of Netflix stock on July 5th, and director Richard N. Barton selling 500 shares on July 10th. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock, worth $54,547,674, in the past three months.

As of now, Netflix stock is down 1.1%, with a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion.

In its most recent earnings report, Netflix reported EPS of $3.29 for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Netflix will post EPS of $11.92 for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Netflix. Piper Sandler increased their price target for the stock to $440.00, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating. Barclays boosted their price objective to $375.00 and Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating with a price target of $450.00.

Netflix, Inc. offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides streaming content through internet-connected devices.

Source: SEC Filing (13F), MarketBeat.com