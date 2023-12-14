Rita Moreno Celebrates 92nd Birthday with Friends and PR Team

Rita Moreno recently turned 92 years old and celebrated her birthday in style surrounded friends and her PR team. In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Moreno can be seen standing on a chair as her loved ones sing “Happy Birthday to You” with a live piano playing in the background.

True to her iconic fashion sense, Moreno was dressed in her signature style, wearing a dark blazer adorned with a sparkling brooch, paired with leather pants and flashy earrings. The video was captioned her PR team, Katz PR, who wished her a happy birthday and described her as “92 years young and still the life of the party.”

Throughout her extraordinary career, Moreno has achieved numerous accolades. She made history as the first Latina to win an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the film “West Side Story.” During an interview with the TODAY Show, Moreno reflected on the impact of her Oscar win over 60 years ago, recalling the joyous response from people on the streets who celebrated her victory as their own.

Moreno’s list of accomplishments doesn’t stop there. She is also the first and only Latina to have won an Oscar, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy, making her an EGOT-winning legend. For over seven decades, she has graced both Broadway and London’s West End stages, captivating audiences with her extraordinary talent.

In recognition of her contribution to important social issues, Moreno received the Stanley Kramer Award at the 33rd Producers Guild of America Awards in 2022. The prestigious award is given to individuals or productions that raise public awareness of significant social issues.

As Rita Moreno continues to inspire and amaze with her talent, her 92nd birthday celebration reminds us all that age is just a number, and the spirit of youth remains alive within her.