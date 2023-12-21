Severe Storms Expected in North Georgia Overnight

Summary: North Georgia is bracing for a night of severe storms, with the greatest risk predicted for extreme northwest Georgia. The primary concerns are isolated wind gusts and possible brief tornadoes. The rest of north Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area, faces a lower risk as a line of storms moves across the region. The storms are also expected to bring heavy rainfall, while scattered showers and colder temperatures will continue through Sunday afternoon.

North Georgia residents should prepare for severe storms overnight, according to meteorologists. The greatest risk is anticipated for extreme northwest Georgia between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, with isolated wind gusts up to 60 mph and possible brief tornadoes. Meanwhile, the rest of the region, including Atlanta, faces a lower risk as a broken line of storms passes through between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the threat of strong winds, the storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall. At least an inch of rain is anticipated to fall within 12 hours, with higher amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches possible in far northeast Georgia. This rainfall is welcomed as it can help alleviate ongoing drought conditions in the area.

While flooding is not expected during this event, residents should remain cautious as the heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas. Furthermore, scattered showers will continue to affect the region through Sunday afternoon. Alongside the rainfall, high northwesterly winds will bring colder air, causing temperatures to drop from the lower 60s in the morning to the upper 40s Sunday evening.

Looking ahead, drier but blustery conditions are predicted for Sunday night into Monday morning, with temperatures falling to or below freezing across the entire region. Residents should take necessary precautions to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing systems from the cold temperatures.