Increased Vigilance in Ottawa High Schools Following Threats

Summary: In response to circulating messages threatening shootings in high schools in the Ottawa region, school administrators and police are urging increased vigilance while reassessing the threat risk. The Ottawa Police Service has deemed the risk as low, advising schools to continue normal activities, and affirming their ongoing collaboration with school staff.

In light of recent threats of violence, high schools in the Ottawa region are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their students. Messages threatening shootings have circulated on social media platforms, causing concern among school communities. The Ottawa Police Service has evaluated the threat risk and determined it to be low. Therefore, schools have been advised to maintain their regular operations.

Caroline Viau, principal of Garneau Catholic High School, emphasized the need for increased vigilance amongst staff members. The police department will continue to work closely with school administrations to monitor the situation. The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) has also been working to address the issue and has notified the Ottawa Police Service of the threats.

The nature of the messages has been described as generic. Nonetheless, the school board is taking the matter seriously and encourages parents to discuss the situation with their children. Social workers are available to students if needed, providing additional support during this time.

The Ottawa Police Service has confirmed their ongoing investigation into the threats, ensuring a proactive approach to maintaining safety within the school community. Although the police do not believe there are any immediate safety risks, they continue to stay in close contact with the schools involved.

At this time, there have been no reports of similar threats received students in other school boards. Both the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board have confirmed that they have not received any reports regarding threats to their students.

As the situation continues to be monitored closely, schools are committed to prioritizing the well-being of their students and will provide further updates if necessary.