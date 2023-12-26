Mobile Phones: A Source of Discord in Relationships

Distress calls related to extramarital affairs have increased significantly in the past five years, according to data from the Abhayam helpline in Gujarat. Surprisingly, the helpline has found that mobile phones are one of the leading causes of marital turmoil. Spouses are growing increasingly paranoid about their partner’s phone activities, leading to arguments, mistrust, and even violence in some cases.

One incident reported to the helpline involved a woman who would stay up all night going through her husband’s phone, examining his messages, social media posts, and call logs. This behavior caused tension in their relationship, eventually resulting in physical abuse. The Abhayam team intervened counseling both parties and advising the husband to seek psychological help for his wife.

Cases like this are not isolated incidents. It seems that as mobile phones become extensions of our personal lives, they also become sources of suspicion and control within relationships. Many working women face controlling behavior from their partners, such as questioning their interactions with colleagues or monitoring their activities on social media platforms. The helpline often advises couples to build trust and open communication to avoid relying on their mobile devices for answers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further intensified these issues. With an increase in remote work, cases of extramarital affairs have also come to the fore. Suspicion can quickly escalate to obsession and paranoia as partners analyze call durations, new contacts, and online activities. Psychologists suggest seeking professional help to address these concerns before they damage the relationship irreparably.

Dr. Hansal Bhachech, a city-based psychiatrist, highlights the importance of trust and personal boundaries in relationships. While partners may have different definitions of privacy, constantly monitoring and distrust can erode the foundation of a healthy relationship. If there is nothing to hide, keeping mobile devices open and encouraging open communication can help alleviate suspicion and foster trust.

In a world where mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives, it is essential for couples to find a balance between privacy and trust. Counseling and open communication can help address insecurities, preventing mobile phones from becoming catalysts for discord in relationships.