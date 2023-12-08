New Golf Anime “Rising Impact” to Premiere on Netflix in 2024

Netflix has recently announced that they will be streaming a brand-new golf anime adaptation titled “Rising Impact” in 2024. The anime, based on Nakaba Suzuki’s popular manga series “The Seven Deadly Sins,” is set to have two seasons, with the first season dropping in June and the second season following in August.

Produced Lay-duce and directed Hitoshi Nanba, who has previously worked on notable titles like “Golden Kamuy” and “Tomo-chan Is a Girl!,” “Rising Impact” boasts an impressive core staff lineup. Michihiro Tsuchiya, known for his work on the “Major” series, serves as the screenwriter, while Kiyotaka Oshiyama from Studio DURIAN takes on the role of character designer. The music for the anime is composed Masaru Yokoyama, notable for his work on the hit series “Horimiya.”

The plot of “Rising Impact” follows the story of Gawain Nanaumi, a passionate baseball lover who discovers the world of golf after a chance encounter with professional golfer Kiria Nishino. Using his physical strength and keen observational skills, Gawain manages to hit the golf ball with impressive distance, earning him a place at the prestigious Camelot Academy, where he aspires to become the best professional golfer in the world. However, he must overcome various challenges and face other golf prodigies with extraordinary skills along the way.

As the latest addition to the golf anime genre, “Rising Impact” joins other notable series such as the upcoming adaptation of Ken Kawasaki and Yuu Furusawa’s “Oi! Tonbo,” also set to premiere in 2024. Additionally, the original anime “BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-” just premiered its second season in April of this year, further establishing golf as an exciting and popular theme in the anime world.

Fans of the original manga series can look forward to seeing “Rising Impact” brought to life with stunning visuals and captivating storytelling when it arrives on Netflix in 2024.