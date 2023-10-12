Rishi Sunak’s TikTok Video Sparks Memes and Goes Viral

Recently, a TikTok video posted Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK, has gained immense popularity and has sparked a meme fest on the platform. The video, which was intended as a transition video, quickly became a source of entertainment for TikTok users who remixed it with their own content.

As the video started to go viral, it reached audiences all over the world. Sunak had been actively trying to reassure voters in the north of the country after it was announced that the HS2 rail line would terminate in Birmingham. However, it was later revealed that the money allocated for transport improvements had been distributed liberally across the country, including places like Devon.

On TikTok, the hashtag #rishisunak started trending with over 1.5 billion views. Many users took the opportunity to create hilarious videos and memes using Sunak’s video as a base. One user’s video even garnered over 5,000 comments.

Some of the comments on the video included remarks about Sunak’s understanding of transitions and a fly on the camera. One user on another platform shared a meme along with Sunak’s video, joking about his attempt at a video transition.

While the video has brought entertainment and amusement to TikTok users, it has also raised questions about Sunak’s digital communications team and their role in guiding him on social media trends.

