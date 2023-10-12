Rishi Sunak’s Embarrassing Social Media Slip-ups

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s prime minister, has recently faced a series of embarrassing missteps on social media. Despite the simplicity of the announcements he was making, Sunak made three notable mistakes that were widely mocked online.

The first blunder occurred when Sunak attempted to do a video transition on TikTok while announcing new funds for improving towns. In the video, he tried to split the clip into two parts slapping the camera, but unlike experienced TikTok users, he didn’t move around between the shots. As a result, it appeared as though he hadn’t moved at all, leading to widespread ridicule on TikTok and other platforms.

Sunak’s second slip-up came when he used social media to promote the UK’s winning bid to host the 2028 Euro championships. However, he failed to mention that the UK is co-hosting the event with the Republic of Ireland, not just England. This oversight drew criticism from online critics who questioned his understanding of the event and its significance.

The prime minister’s third mistake involved a visit to a Currys distribution center. In a subsequent post, Sunak claimed to have enjoyed chatting with Currys staff in Nottingham. However, the visit actually took place in the village of Coddington, near Newark, which is located in Nottinghamshire. He was called out for this error other users and subtly corrected Currys’ official account on the platform.

These slip-ups highlight the importance of attention to detail, especially for public figures like Sunak who are constantly under scrutiny. While some may dismiss these mistakes as trivial, they underscore the need for politicians to be well-informed and accurate when sharing information on social media.

