Rishi Sunak Branded “Dr Death” Government Science Adviser in WhatsApp Messages

In recently revealed WhatsApp messages to the Covid-19 inquiry, Rishi Sunak, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, was referred to as “Dr Death” Dame Angela McLean, the government’s chief scientific adviser. The transcripts from September 2020 also showed Dame Angela calling Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the NHS, a derogatory term.

Dame Angela, who has held her role since 2023, served as deputy to Patrick Vallance during the 2020-21 pandemic. The messages were exchanged during a conversation between Dame McLean and scientist John Edmunds. In the messages, Dame McLean refers to Rishi Sunak as “Dr Death the Chancellor” and asks who Steve Powis is, to which Professor Edmunds responds affirmatively.

These messages surfaced at the inquiry hearing for the Covid-19 inquiry, which was established Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021 to evaluate the UK’s response to the pandemic. The inquiry aims to identify lessons for the future.

During the pandemic, Rishi Sunak received criticism for launching the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which included subsidized meals to encourage people to return to restaurants. Additionally, there were perceptions that the Treasury and Sunak were resistant to implementing lockdown measures due to their potential impact on the economy. Ministers and scientists also had differing opinions on implementing “circuit-breaker” lockdowns to control rising cases in late 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since admitted that he was “wrong to empower scientists” and claimed that economic trade-offs of lockdown were not adequately considered.

The transcripts from the WhatsApp messages were made public as part of the inquiry. The ongoing inquiry will continue to investigate the UK’s response to the pandemic, and the government has chosen not to comment on the specific characterizations made in the messages.

