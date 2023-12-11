Rishi Sunak Fails to Save WhatsApp Messages: Inquiry Reveals Missing Correspondence

In a surprising turn of events, Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, has admitted that he failed to save WhatsApp messages during the Covid-19 pandemic period. This revelation came as part of Sunak’s evidence to the Covid inquiry, where he claimed that he was not advised to save his messages and that he had no remaining messages from that timeframe.

Contrary to what many users might consider routine, Sunak stated that he has changed his phone multiple times in recent years and has never backed up his messages. Although backing up messages is a relatively straightforward process, the Chancellor neglected to do so, leading to the loss of potentially vital correspondence.

Sunak’s inability to provide the inquiry with the relevant messages was first reported The Guardian in October. The missing messages were a cause for concern, as they covered the period when Sunak held the position of Chancellor. However, Sunak reassured the inquiry that any significant communications or exchanges were officially recorded his civil servants.

When asked if he had been advised to save his messages, especially after the Covid inquiry was established, Sunak claimed he was not made aware of such a recommendation. He also disclosed that he had changed his phone multiple times, resulting in the messages not transferring over.

This revelation follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission that he too was unable to retrieve his WhatsApp messages from the critical early stages of the crisis due to his phone being reset. As the inquiry delves further into the government’s handling of the pandemic, questions regarding the lack of documentation and potential loss of crucial information continue to arise.

As Sunak appeared before the inquiry, he denied any knowledge of dysfunction within Johnson’s Downing Street. He stated that matters “felt fine to me” and denied using private conversations to influence the Treasury’s views outside of formal channels. Sunak acknowledged that not every conversation between cabinet ministers could be recorded but emphasized the importance of learning from the pandemic to better prepare for the future.

Sunak began his testimony expressing a general apology to those affected Covid-19, acknowledging the loss and suffering experienced throughout the pandemic. He emphasized the need to learn from past mistakes and offered his sincere condolences to all individuals impacted.

The inquiry continues to uncover significant gaps in communication and documentation, shedding light on the inner workings of the government during this challenging time. As the investigation unfolds, the responsibility for preserving crucial information falls under sharper scrutiny, highlighting the importance of transparent and thorough record-keeping in times of crisis.