Revealed WhatsApp Messages Show Exchanges between Scientific Advisers and Government Officials during Covid Inquiry

During the ongoing Covid inquiry, WhatsApp messages were revealed, shedding light on exchanges between scientific advisers and government officials. One particular message, dated 20 September 2020, showed Dame Angela McLean, the chief governmental scientific adviser, referring to the then-chancellor Rishi Sunak as “Dr Death the chancellor.”

The lead counsel at the inquiry, Hugo Keith, inquired whether these comments were related to the “eat out to help out” scheme, which was spearheaded Sunak in August 2020. Professor John Edmunds, a SAGE Covid-19 modeller, responded that he couldn’t recall specifically, as it had been a long time.

The revelation of these messages has raised concerns and criticisms. Naomi Fulop, a spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, expressed dismay at the lack of consultation with scientific advisers regarding the “eat out to help out” scheme, which they believe contributed to the loss of lives and the subsequent second lockdown. The remarks made Dame McLean and the chief scientific adviser referring to the prime minister as “Dr Death” have further eroded trust in the government’s response to the pandemic.

The WhatsApp messages also exposed controversial remarks made Dame McLean, who referred to Stephen Powis, the medical director of NHS England, as a derogatory term. Additionally, opponents of lockdown measures were labeled the “let it rip brigade” then-chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance.

During the inquiry, the chairwoman, Baroness Heather Hallett, stated that she is yet to make a decision on whether to publish Sir Patrick Vallance’s diary entries fully. It was suggested that a new document be created containing only relevant extracts, as his diary served as a means of mental release at the end of stressful days.

As the inquiry continues, these revelations further call into question the decision-making process and communication between scientific advisers and government officials during the early stages of the pandemic.

Sources:

– Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK spokesperson, Naomi Fulop

– WhatsApp messages and emails shown at the Covid inquiry

