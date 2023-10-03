Rishi Sunak Fails to Hand Over WhatsApp Messages to Covid Inquiry

Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, has failed to provide his WhatsApp messages to the ongoing Covid Inquiry. As the second phase of the investigation begins, Prime Minister Boris Johnson attributed his inability to supply the messages to changing handsets multiple times since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Sunak held the position of Chancellor during crucial discussions on lockdowns, mask-wearing, and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Baroness Heather Hallett, the chairwoman of the inquiry, opened the second phase today. Meanwhile, Sunak is preparing to host an emergency Cabinet meeting at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, where plans to scrap the northern leg of the HS2 railway are expected to be agreed upon.

In his witness statement to the Covid Inquiry, Sunak explained that he does not have access to the WhatsApp messages he sent or received during the relevant time because he has changed his phone several times in the past three years. He also mentioned that the messages were not backed up. Sunak stated that if the officials on those WhatsApp groups had considered the information to be part of the official HMT record, they should have taken steps to preserve it.

The next phase of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry will focus on the political decision-making around lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures during the pandemic. The inquiry will examine key choices made between January 2020 and February 2022, when the final Covid restrictions in England were lifted. It will also scrutinize the decisions behind regional restrictions, work from home orders, mask-wearing advice, and border controls.

During this phase, ministers, government officials, expert advisers, and health officials are expected to provide evidence. The inquiry will particularly scrutinize the decisions made former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet. The findings of the inquiry aim to shed light on the decision-making process during the crisis and ensure lessons are learned for the future.

