“Dr Death” Remarks: Revelations from WhatsApp Messages Shared During COVID-19 Inquiry

Newly revealed WhatsApp messages have shed light on a conversation between Professor Dame Angela McLean and Professor John Edmunds, two prominent figures in the UK government’s COVID-19 response. In the text exchange from September 2020, which was presented during the UK COVID-19 Inquiry, Dame Angela referred to the medical director of NHS England, Sir Stephen Powis, as a “f***wit.” In response, Prof Edmunds remarked, “Every statistic is wrong.”

Later in the conversation, Dame Angela described Chancellor Rishi Sunak as “Dr Death,” followed the comment, “In ONS you’d see it.” The messages seemingly imply criticism of Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, launched to stimulate the struggling hospitality industry in the aftermath of the initial lockdown. This scheme offered discounts to diners throughout August 2020, but a subsequent study in 2021 showed that it contributed to an increase in COVID-19 infections.

During the COVID inquiry hearing, Prof Edmunds was asked about the context of these remarks. While he could not definitively recall the details from over a year ago, he acknowledged the possibility that the comments were related to Sunak’s scheme.

The revelations from these WhatsApp messages have sparked further discussion about the government’s handling of the pandemic and the tensions that may have existed among key figures. However, it is important to note that these messages represent a snapshot of a private conversation and do not provide a complete picture of the individuals and their opinions.

